"2KK PRO" Logo Design logo maker logo design graphic design design vector logo illustration icon branding brand identity
Hi Dribbblers! 👋

“2KK Production” Brand Mark Design for a Video Production Company | Client Work

🙏 I'd love to get some feedback and I'm happy to answer questions! If you like my job, you can press the "L" key 💚
Check out my Logo Folio on Behance
Any Feedback is Welcomed :

behance | instagram | twitter | pinterest | facebook

    • Like