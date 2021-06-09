Rich Rawlyk

Three flowered aven

Rich Rawlyk
Rich Rawlyk
Three flowered aven conservation wildflowers canadian rockies
This rare wildflower has instant character, we have notes to revisit the face and age him up as this is known as Old Man's Whiskers. A couple flowers have similar face treatments and we plan to refine these characters as a group.

Artifacts of Story

