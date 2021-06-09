Nicholas Campos

Daily UI 022 - Search

Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos
  • Save
Daily UI 022 - Search 022 ui uidesign dailyuichallenge dailyui challenge searchtab search
Download color palette

Daily UI #022
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #022 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.

Tool: Figma
Font: Montserrat

portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Nicholas Campos
Nicholas Campos

More by Nicholas Campos

View profile
    • Like