Amanda Key

Province Project - Alberta

Amanda Key
Amanda Key
Province Project - Alberta
Being unable to travel over the past year, I wanted to get out of the bubble of my home in some way... Considering I still haven't seen so much of Canada, I thought it would be an interesting project to research each province and create a map of the provinces and Canada. Each month I focus on a new province and create an illustration based on wildlife, landscapes and other highlights.

Amanda Key
Amanda Key

