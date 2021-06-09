Amanda Key

Province Project BC

Being unable to travel over the past year, I wanted to get out of the bubble of my home in some way... Considering I still haven't seen so much of Canada, I thought it would be an interesting project to research each province and create a map of the provinces and Canada. Each month I focus on a new province and create an illustration based on wildlife, landscapes and other highlights.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
