IFSSA x MetaLab

Sharing the work we did for the Islamic Family & Social Services Association (IFSSA) this year as part of our community investment fund.

IFSSA is a Canadian charity that provides culturally and spiritually relevant community services.

We designed a mobile and desktop intake+assessment tool to help IFSSA shift the nature of its work by moving from measuring outputs (hampers given, hours spent) to meaningfully measuring goals (securing housing, building a safety plan). This change allows IFSSA to report on meaningful outcomes, and most importantly a better, healthier, more dignified and client driven engagement that has higher impact.

As a short, pro bono project, we prioritized where we felt we could make the most lasting impact—user experience. Our goal was to make sure the experience matches not only how social workers run their day and organize their client base, but also the higher level goals and outcomes that drive them to serve.

We added a touch of high-fidelity design to polish everything up, leaning on free or low-cost resources like Phosphor, Ionicons, Chunk, and Flaticon for icons, and Canny for illustrations.

We’re so happy with where we landed and are grateful for the opportunity to help such a wonderful organization.

Shoutout to the team: @Hanson Wu @Qiuzao Zhang

MetaLab is still accepting applications for our community investment fund. If you know of a BIPOC-led organization in need of product support, let's chat.