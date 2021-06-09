Nicholas Campos

Daily UI 021 - Home Monitoring App

Daily UI 021 - Home Monitoring App mobile energy homemonitoring home uidesign challenge dailyuichallenge dailyui 021
Daily UI #021
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #021 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.

Tool: Figma
Font: Lato

portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

