Claims Report

Claims Report
Here's a concept shot of a Claims Report for insurance brokers. It's designed to give a high-level view of a broker's claims across hundreds of accounts, while also packing enough info in to help them prioritize and triage claims.

Those little buckets up top are customizable quick filters that allow users to set their own thresholds for what "new" or "high" means to them.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
I create interfaces that help people work.
