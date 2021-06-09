Trending designs to inspire you
Windhee is a weather casting app. The name of the company comes from the word wind and the number three. When it comes to the logo itself, they wanted something simple that represents the company and can also be used in an app icon. So I thought of shooting two birds with one stone and make a logo that can be used as an app icon as well. The meaning is pretty obvious, three "winds" blowing to the right. The typography I chose was Gill Sans but it is quite modified to fit the custom need of the logo which is to be as simplistic as possible. The color is a very light teal with a little bit of green to represent the spirit of the wind. Hope everyone enjoys it!