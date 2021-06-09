Gift Card | Hotel Voucher | Print & Digital

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When you are gifting something to customers, it's better to make it count, both for us and them.
When we wanted to give free hotel vouchers to a few of our customers, we wanted to not just go with a conventional email but do something that leaves a lasting impression on them, thus increasing our recall.
I came up with this design to indicate how special was this gift for us as well.
Throughout my career, I have developed confidence in the fact that the more central we keep our customers to the communication strategy, the lasting relations we can keep with them.