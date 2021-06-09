Gift Card | Hotel Voucher | Print & Digital

When you are gifting something to customers, it's better to make it count, both for us and them.

When we wanted to give free hotel vouchers to a few of our customers, we wanted to not just go with a conventional email but do something that leaves a lasting impression on them, thus increasing our recall.

I came up with this design to indicate how special was this gift for us as well.

Throughout my career, I have developed confidence in the fact that the more central we keep our customers to the communication strategy, the lasting relations we can keep with them.