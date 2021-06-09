Trending designs to inspire you
I saw an effect in the Sky Guide app on iOS that I wanted to challenge myself to recreate and also get my feet wet with glTF workflows. I took NASA imagery and applied a color and normal map to a rotating sphere in Blender to then export as a glTF and GLB file. It ended up working pretty well.
The glTF viewer seen is from Don McCurdy.