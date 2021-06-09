Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The true face of junk food - Animated 🍔 🍕 🌭

Hey guys!

I've animated the informational website about fast food and its dramatic effect on health made by Andrey from Zajno.

Are you afraid of burgers? Pizzas? Or maybe hot dogs?
Most probably not, but maybe you should. 👹 Oleh has made these sick 3D visuals to convey the idea and show various types of fast food for what they really are. My job was to animate the bold design that these characters were integrated into.

Let me know what you think about the motion design!
🍔 🍕 🌭

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
