Some mood illustrations

In the past few weeks I haven't been feeling that great. I decided to do some doodles about my mood. But things are better now :)

Check out more of my work here on Dribbble, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/art.side.of.hedi/

and on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/hedi-t

Don't forget to press 'L' if you like my artworks.

Thanks for checking it out!