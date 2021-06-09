Hédi T.

Some mood illustrations

Hédi T.
Hédi T.
Hire Me
  • Save
Some mood illustrations face faces feelings feeling adulthood blanket grumpy shy sad moodswings lowbrow art lowbrow mood procreate illustration graphic design drawing digitaldrawing digital art design
Some mood illustrations face faces feelings feeling adulthood blanket grumpy shy sad moodswings lowbrow art lowbrow mood procreate illustration graphic design drawing digitaldrawing digital art design
Some mood illustrations face faces feelings feeling adulthood blanket grumpy shy sad moodswings lowbrow art lowbrow mood procreate illustration graphic design drawing digitaldrawing digital art design
Download color palette
  1. 1f36064e_e98d_41a4_9d90_7e41f93d5ffd_by_leaf_the_system_del7fu4.jpg
  2. efe7c149_c808_4c59_89b2_4ec5d8ec0330_by_leaf_the_system_del7eld.jpg
  3. b460c1a5_5e16_44ea_a994_cca854cbd8a7_by_leaf_the_system_del7ec5.jpg

In the past few weeks I haven't been feeling that great. I decided to do some doodles about my mood. But things are better now :)
Check out more of my work here on Dribbble, Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/art.side.of.hedi/
and on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/hedi-t

Don't forget to press 'L' if you like my artworks.
Thanks for checking it out!

Hédi T.
Hédi T.
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Hédi T.

View profile
    • Like