Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Modern Brochure
Features
--------------
☛ Size: 8×16 In
☛ Pages: Bi-fold
☛ Resolution: 300 dpi
☛ Color mode: CMYK
☛ Print ready
☛ Free font
Contact Me
----------
⇨ Behance ⇨ Linkedin ⇨ Twitter
-----------------------------------
#bi-fold #bifold #brochure #brochure-template #brochures #business #corporate #flyer #identity #letter #marketing #modern #print #print ready #professional #template #agency #brochure design #brochure template #clean brochure #corporate brochure #educational brochure #marketing brochure #medical brochure #school #technology