My company's design team held a self-portrait illustration contest.
This was my winning entry.

I gave myself a few guidelines about what I wanted:
+ I wanted to play with textures
+ I wanted it to be fun and colorful
+ I wanted it to represent interests and attitude more than physical appearance

How those interests and attitude where represented:
+ Head / Torso: Shift from 2D perspective to show 'Open Mind & Open Heart'
+ Hands: A Ying-Yang with one throwing 'rock out' and the other 'hang loose'
+ Headphones: Working in an office, I always have headphones on
+ Legs: A lotus position refers to my ongoing effort to be mindful and present
+ Background Wall: Been looking at and drawing lots of graffiti at this time,

