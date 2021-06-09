My company's design team held a self-portrait illustration contest.

This was my winning entry.

I gave myself a few guidelines about what I wanted:

+ I wanted to play with textures

+ I wanted it to be fun and colorful

+ I wanted it to represent interests and attitude more than physical appearance

How those interests and attitude where represented:

+ Head / Torso: Shift from 2D perspective to show 'Open Mind & Open Heart'

+ Hands: A Ying-Yang with one throwing 'rock out' and the other 'hang loose'

+ Headphones: Working in an office, I always have headphones on

+ Legs: A lotus position refers to my ongoing effort to be mindful and present

+ Background Wall: Been looking at and drawing lots of graffiti at this time,