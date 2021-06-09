Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pepsi logo redesign .

Pepsi logo redesign .
redesign logo is something i never really liked to do honestly . i always love doing new design and illustration.
but ..! this time i really love doing it

I’m really curious what you think! Should the logo have stayed the way it was? Did they nail the redesign? Should it have been changed in a different way? 👀⁣⁣

