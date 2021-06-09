Trending designs to inspire you
Psychologist Doctor Drawing in ProCreate for UINOPS by @himanshusharma
This illustration is the second illustration on website.
Complete Project Link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/115537507/UINOPS-Logo-Website-illustrations
Process and steps Video for Illustration:
https://vimeo.com/524227868
Say Hi 👋:
DM or email for Collaborations and Work inquiries:
kanhaiyasharma.id@gmail.com
_____
Let's Connect
💎 Instagram- Daily design & Logo grids.
✍🏻 Behance- Projects & Case studies.
📌 Medium- Share Experience & design resources.