Data Analyst Agency - Hero Section Concept

Data Analyst Agency - Hero Section Concept concept exploration website ui product hero section web design minimal fresh gradient
Experimented a little with mesh gradients for a hero section. The mock direction was to portray the agency-product team to spread the algorithmic vision of creating distributable clean copy of advanced data analytics.

Hope you guys liked this min-exploration. follow me for more daily explorations, concepts and final project designs!

