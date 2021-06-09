Amani Mgeni

Revamp: Interior Design Studio screen mockup

Revamp: Interior Design Studio screen mockup uidesig wendesign ui uiux uidesign
A concept hero section of "Revamp" a fictional Interior Design Studio.
I was goinging for a simple layout to showcase more of the copy that is to grab the attention of a person who visits the site

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
