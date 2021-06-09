Nikita_Krushko

Refused contactless payment via smartphone

Nikita_Krushko
Nikita_Krushko
  • Save
Refused contactless payment via smartphone device
Download color palette

refused, payment, contactless, smartphone, vector, illustration, mobile, phone, screen, cancelled, operation, flat, style, cancellation, purchase, problem, hand, technology, modern, device, gadget, money, investment, pay, terminal, red, cross, end, fail, detail, button, online, tech, art, creative, design, graphic, credit, card, cash, element, process, shopping, colour, stop, rejection, composition, isolated, white, background

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Nikita_Krushko
Nikita_Krushko

More by Nikita_Krushko

View profile
    • Like