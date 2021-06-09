Prijun Koirala

NCELL Mobile App landing page homepage settings page mobile ui telephone telecommunication phone service carrier purple ncell branding icon logo design mobile userinterface ui ux kathmandu nepal
Mobile App of NCELL, second biggest phone service provider in Nepal. The current UI/UX is so bad and have tried to incorporate so many features into one screen. I have tried to clean out the homepage and settings page which is in. my opinion the most vital part of an app.

