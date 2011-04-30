Birthday Card 2K11

A preview shot of my birthday card design for 2011. I decided a couple years ago that I would design a fresh birthday card every year to give to friends and family. I was able to do this through 2008-09 but haven't been able to keep it up since.

But with the birthday of one of my designer buddies last week I absolutely knew I had to design a new card. So with that we have a new design for the rest of this year! Good thing I don't have too many friends with birthday's prior to April...

