SquareSpace Web Design

Designed SquareSpace website for my client Marcella, beautifully designed along with Calendly integration and user sign up form. (marcellafriel.com)
I used attractive fonts, affiliate marketing and social media links.
This is one of more than 350 design & development projects we have built.
