Development of the Bonus Round for the slot game

The bonus game gives players the opportunity to test their intuition.

The chef has prepared some special dishes. Each of them is special. But what exactly is hidden under each hood is not known.

Players have three attempts to open the plates and get points for each dish. If luck smiles, they will choose the dishes with the most points.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/mister-chef/

