Mrinal Tiwari

Brand identity of a car customization company

Mrinal Tiwari
Mrinal Tiwari
  • Save
Brand identity of a car customization company photoshop brand identity business card logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Brand identity design of a car customization company
Company name- ALPHA CUSTOMS
The company works on the customization of the cars design including interiors of the cars and exterior design too .
On customer demand all the working parts of the car is customized
THIS STAIONARY INCLUDES
1- Logo design
2- Business card design
3- Envelope design
4-Letterhead design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Mrinal Tiwari
Mrinal Tiwari
Like