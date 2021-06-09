Adaptive Dx - Biotech Brand Identity

ADX is a diagnostic start-up, providing accurate point-of-care diagnostic tests at rapid speed.

The brand wanted their look and feel to reflect the ground-breaking technology they are developing and to foster a cult following from the younger biomedical community.

The unchosen identity design shown has been guided by the technology used to create the tests: aptamers. They are folded looped molecules. Because Adaptive Dx's competitor's branding is very literal and sterile, we wanted to represent the aptamers throughout the branding in an abstract way to cut through other brands but also to give a young, innovative feel.