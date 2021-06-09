Gonza Moreira®

Revalens - Unused Identity

Revalens - Unused Identity ux laverde green plant weed cannabis identity ui logo branding clean design
  1. Revalens9.png
  2. Revalens10.png
  3. Revalens12.png
  4. Revalens13.png

This was one of the proposed brand directions for Revalens, a company based on cannabis growth machinery-
-
Done at ++hellohello
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
