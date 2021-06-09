Online Course App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers,😀 Sometimes, I would like to develop my skills by taking online courses. and it's the time to practice more and more. 💪💪💪 So I tried to made nice design and saw how colorful and playful course apps are. But of course, simple and minimal apps are best.
So, What do you think about the design?
Is it Good or Bad?😀