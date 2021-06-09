Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online Course App

Online Course App android ios mobile app online course ui ux minimalist ui-design user interface design branding
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,😀 Sometimes, I would like to develop my skills by taking online courses. and it's the time to practice more and more. 💪💪💪 So I tried to made nice design and saw how colorful and playful course apps are. But of course, simple and minimal apps are best.
So, What do you think about the design?
Is it Good or Bad?😀

