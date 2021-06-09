Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone!
I made a logo for my client. The idea is a combination of letter "Hc." and arrow symbol to express the wishes of the client is always growing.
It wasn't the chosen one but I'm really like it. Hope you guys also like it.
Thank you!