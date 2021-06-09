Keab

Hc. Logo

Keab
Keab
  • Save
Hc. Logo arrow su typography gradient logo mark logo mark letter logo branding design branding logo design logo
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

I made a logo for my client. The idea is a combination of letter "Hc." and arrow symbol to express the wishes of the client is always growing.

It wasn't the chosen one but I'm really like it. Hope you guys also like it.

Thank you!

Keab
Keab

More by Keab

View profile
    • Like