Hello guys!

The KraftHome logo is inspired by the words "CRAFT" which I created into "KRAFT" and "HOME". the results of logo exploration for branding a craft business based on the home industry. or it could be a real estate agency.

What do you think?

Don't forget to press "L" for this design.

________

Send your inquiry at : fudinyuhri27@gmail.com

________

BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE