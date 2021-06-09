Afifudin Zuhri

Krafthome Logo

Krafthome Logo ui vector illustration logo design logodesign logo design branding design logo clean design branding mortgage property realestate
The KraftHome logo is inspired by the words "CRAFT" which I created into "KRAFT" and "HOME". the results of logo exploration for branding a craft business based on the home industry. or it could be a real estate agency.
