Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Tauhid Hasan ✪

Yatirim – Investment Portfolio XD & Figma Template

Tauhid Hasan ✪
Tauhid Hasan ✪
Hire Me
  • Save
Yatirim – Investment Portfolio XD & Figma Template xd

Yatirim – Investment Portfolio Figma Template

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Yatirim – Investment Portfolio Figma Template
Download color palette

Yatirim – Investment Portfolio Figma Template

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Yatirim – Investment Portfolio Figma Template

Hi Folks!
This is my recent short
--------------------------------------------------------------
Yatirim UI Kit is a high quality pack designed for Parcel Investment Portfolio Build. The package containing tons of useful elements and components to create mobile apps. It also includes 50 ready-made screens for iOS to make your design flow simple. We will update more and more categories and styles.

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)
Follow Me on dribbble | behance | uplabs |
--------------------------------------------------------------
XD Donwload
Sketch Donwload

Full Project In Behance
Hire Me on Upwork
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Have any project in mind?
Email : touhid.ppi12@gmail.com
Skype : touhid666
Thanks You!!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Tauhid Hasan ✪
Tauhid Hasan ✪
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Tauhid Hasan ✪

View profile
    • Like