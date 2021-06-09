Yatirim – Investment Portfolio XD & Figma Template

Hi Folks!

This is my recent short

--------------------------------------------------------------

Yatirim UI Kit is a high quality pack designed for Parcel Investment Portfolio Build. The package containing tons of useful elements and components to create mobile apps. It also includes 50 ready-made screens for iOS to make your design flow simple. We will update more and more categories and styles.

Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot :)

Follow Me on dribbble | behance | uplabs |

--------------------------------------------------------------

XD Donwload

Sketch Donwload

Full Project In Behance

Hire Me on Upwork

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Have any project in mind?

Email : touhid.ppi12@gmail.com

Skype : touhid666

Thanks You!!