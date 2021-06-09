Slotopaint

Slot symbols animation - "Mystical Hammer"

The animated symbols of this slotgame the diversity of Africa.

There are ancient fossils that introduce players to the history of the fauna of Africa, and the contours of the African continent, and the character is a colorful aborigine.

Symbols appear in black and white and are filled with color, and then "come to life".

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/mystical-hammer/

