Alex Gilev

Gamified Leader Board - Web App

Alex Gilev
Alex Gilev
Hire Me
  • Save
Gamified Leader Board - Web App web design minimal ux minimi ux designer ui design web application design web app design web app ux product design enterprise rankings score leaderboard gamification saas dashboard software web app
Download color palette

I help companies Strategize (UX) and Design (UI) software that is Efficient, Engaging & Easy-to-Use using Science-Backed Behavioral Design Process.

Want to work together?
👉🏻 30kstrategy.com

“Quality is not an Act, it's a Habit.” — ARISTOTLE

Alex Gilev
Alex Gilev
Best-In-Class Web Applications (SaaS). UX Certified by NN/g.
Hire Me

More by Alex Gilev

View profile
    • Like