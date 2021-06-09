Yolan Sihombing

Messanger Chat App With Glassmorphism Effect

Messanger Chat App With Glassmorphism Effect design trend chat app messeger app neumorphism design glassmorphism ui kit figma design guidelines design system ui design mobile app app
Hello Everyone! 👋👋👋 I want to share my latest exploration about Messanger Chat App With Glassmorphism Effect. Highlights: ✅ Well Organised Layers and Groups ✅ 100% Fully Customisable ✅ Showcase Design Stocks Photo: ✅ Unsplash Compatibility: ✅ Figma (Recommended), Sketch I Hope you guys will like it. Press "L" or leave comment to let me know something. Check my Instagram profile about design: 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/uix.yolan/ Have a great work? Contact me : yolansihombing77@gmail.com Don't forget to UPVOTE if you like it! Have a nice day.. 👋

