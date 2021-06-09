Presentation | Made on Canva

Generally, my toolkit includes Canva, Inkscape, GIMP, Photopea, Flaticon and Freepik. In most cases, I start with a blank canvas and keep building over it with the help of my toolkit.

This was a different case though. It was one of those 1 in 10 times when I was forced to use a template as a base on CANVA and start building over it.

But why does this one exist in the very first place?

The joy of going back to your college, not a student but a guiding voice, made me come up with this presentation.

This deck helped me share my experiences with the upcoming graduates and helped them get clarity on what does the future holds for them.