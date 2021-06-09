Мелкишев Денис

Привет, ребята 👋
Нарисовал в Figma дашборд. Это личный кабинет в банке. Здесь можно посмотреть различную информацию по вашим банковским картам.

Если вам это нравится, нажмите кнопку «L» 😍🤘

Мой сайт https://melkishev-web.ru/

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
