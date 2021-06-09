TOY HOUSE — an app designed for toy sharing

Hi !! 🤘

Here's my new app about toys sharing.

Through this sharing platform parents can get, for their kids, all kinds of toys that shared by others for a short period of time. Thus parents can rescue abandoned toys for reuse, and cut down waste. For children, they can always get toys that are new to them.. share your love ❤ and leave your thought on the comment section

