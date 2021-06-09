TOY HOUSE — an app designed for toy sharing

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi !! 🤘
Here's my new app about toys sharing.
Through this sharing platform parents can get, for their kids, all kinds of toys that shared by others for a short period of time. Thus parents can rescue abandoned toys for reuse, and cut down waste. For children, they can always get toys that are new to them.. share your love ❤ and leave your thought on the comment section
----------------------------------------------------
Have a great project? lets colaborate 🤝
contact me at
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/elena.emelyanchenko/?hl=ru
Behance - https://www.behance.net/elenaemelyan