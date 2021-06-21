Ozen — Hearing Aid Devices

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Approximately 49.2 million Americans suffer from hearing loss. The current state of the hearing aid industry is leaving the average American with brands they either cannot trust or afford. Ozen's purpose is to redefine attainability of premium devices for the average American.
Our mission was to help Ozen create contrast in the current market. To make this happen, we had to portray their approachable personality at the forefront of their visual communication.
Porject done with Julian Rotondo.