Product list and detail page (SplitnSave)

Product list and detail page (SplitnSave)
SplitnSave is one of the projects that I worked on during my time at Ananth Technologies. When we got this project, our target was to improve the existing mobile experience both in terms of design and technology.

How it works:
Searching for a deal offline and online from the plethora of retail stores and websites has become an intricate process over the years. It is almost impossible to find an offer on things we need to buy. Let’s say, you found a BOGO deal (buy one get one), but now the challenge is you only want half of it. You take a picture of the offer, post it on the SplitnSave mobile application and ask for a split price which in this case is 50%. When someone agrees to your deal, you and the person each gets half of the deal and save 50% of the money.

