Mediclient

It's a medical application with beautiful UI for users to use. It includes following features like Health tracker, Doctor consultation etc.
Font style : Open Sans
Colors used : 9F9F9F (Grey), 29BB89 (Green), FFFFFF (White), 1E2633, EDEDED (Light Grey), 000000 (Black), E84545 (Red), FD3A69 (Pink).
Credits :
Icons : Nounproject
Image : Unsplash
Illustration : Drawkit
Designing tool used : Figma