Mediclient

Mediclient ux ui design health doctor daily ui aesthetic illustration icon figma
It's a medical application with beautiful UI for users to use. It includes following features like Health tracker, Doctor consultation etc.

Font style : Open Sans

Colors used : 9F9F9F (Grey), 29BB89 (Green), FFFFFF (White), 1E2633, EDEDED (Light Grey), 000000 (Black), E84545 (Red), FD3A69 (Pink).

Credits :
Icons : Nounproject
Image : Unsplash
Illustration : Drawkit

Designing tool used : Figma

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
