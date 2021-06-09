CBD Website Design for Bionative

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's an example of the website we've designed from scratch for one of our CBD clients.
Bionative is a company selling different CBD products. So, we created a simple yet elegant design to keep user attention on the products.
We aimed to design a website that will be close to nature. Green colors fit perfectly and create the impression of walking in a meadow on a sunny day.
We developed a website as well. Besides, we implemented a payment processor to it.
Need a CBD online store? Feel free to check the CBD website packages we provide here:
https://digitaloctane.co/sell-cbd-online/