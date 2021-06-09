CBD Website Design for Bionative

Here's an example of the website we've designed from scratch for one of our CBD clients.

Bionative is a company selling different CBD products. So, we created a simple yet elegant design to keep user attention on the products.

We aimed to design a website that will be close to nature. Green colors fit perfectly and create the impression of walking in a meadow on a sunny day.

We developed a website as well. Besides, we implemented a payment processor to it.

