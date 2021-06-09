Vlad Cherkashen
Digital Octane

CBD Website Design for Bionative

CBD Website Design for Bionative ui ux web ux design site design website cannabis ecommerce design and development website design webdesign
Here's an example of the website we've designed from scratch for one of our CBD clients.

Bionative is a company selling different CBD products. So, we created a simple yet elegant design to keep user attention on the products.

We aimed to design a website that will be close to nature. Green colors fit perfectly and create the impression of walking in a meadow on a sunny day.

We developed a website as well. Besides, we implemented a payment processor to it.

Need a CBD online store? Feel free to check the CBD website packages we provide here:
https://digitaloctane.co/sell-cbd-online/

