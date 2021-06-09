Aris Hernanda

Freelancer Mobile App

Aris Hernanda
Aris Hernanda
  • Save
Freelancer Mobile App freelancer mobiledesign 3d ux vector logo grid design grid illustration branding app design ui mobile ui
Download color palette

Hi guys,
This is my exploration for Freelancer Mobile App. Trying to make something different with 3D illustration.

3D Toy Face i got from https://amritpaldesign.com/

Hope you like it ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬

Aris Hernanda
Aris Hernanda

More by Aris Hernanda

View profile
    • Like