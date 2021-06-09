Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Viktor Svystunov
SPLIT Development, LLC

Figures - 3D Illustration

Viktor Svystunov
SPLIT Development, LLC
Viktor Svystunov for SPLIT Development, LLC
Hire Us
  • Save
Figures - 3D Illustration ux clean graphic c4d minimal 3d illustration blender render 3dart 3d design illustration ui uiuxdesign splitdev splitdevelopment branding
Download color palette

Hi everyone 🖖🏼

Here are some new render in Blender. What you think?

Press L if you like it!

More works are on the way, so follow for updates.

We're available for new projects.

Drop us a line at 📩ceo@splitdev.pro

We on Dribbble

SPLIT Development, LLC
SPLIT Development, LLC
Modern and unique solutions
Hire Us

More by SPLIT Development, LLC

View profile
    • Like