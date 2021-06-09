Kevin Spahn

ND Bookstore Basketball Champs T-Shirt Design

illustration badge t-shirt design character mascot basketball notre dame
One of my favorite contributions to the new Notre Dame line from Homefield. Based on a vintage tournament tee we found, I created a fun new character celebrating the year that the ND Bookstore Basketball Tournament was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest 5-on-5 tournament in the world.
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
