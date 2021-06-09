LearnDy - the learning App

Trending designs to inspire you
My vision for the design of a learning app under the fictitious name LearnDy
This application allows you to choose a training mode (group or individual), choose a personal teacher and a study group.
You can also use chat for quick communication.
If you do not know which category or teacher to choose, then the section with TOP teachers and training courses will help you with this.
I will be glad to your feedback.
If you need some help, contact me:
vitaly.penda.krepak@gmail.com