Ad posting in classifieds

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey!
Working on redesigning the ad posting experience for a classified product, instead of filling out a flat boring long form, this will have individual inviting screens for each step. More screens and dark theme are on the way.
Feel free to add your thoughts! Thanks