Tinkerworks - Logo Proposal Round 2

Logo Design for Tinkerworks, round two.

Tinkerworks is a creative team specialized in software development. They are hip and fun and passionate and energetic and want to embrace this with a suiting identity design.

The concept:

I wanted to visually tell a short story within this symbol which will result in a neverending loop of creativity. Starting with the element of 'creation', a blanc canvas and also subtle wrench hidden in this part. Next comes the direction phase, which is represented as an arrow upwards. This resulted in a spark of creativity and innovation. All combined into this clean and simplistic symbol which holds everything I believe Tinkerworks is about.

Love to hear your thoughts on this concept and share my thinking process as well. Also, in case you might've seen anything similar before, please let me know as the project is still ongoing.

This updated version is the most recent option. I like the clean and timeless look and feel but still with a modern touch to it.