Notre Dame Bookstore Basketball Champs mascot

Notre Dame Bookstore Basketball Champs mascot
Based on a vintage tournament tee we found, I created a fun revised character celebrating the 1983 champs, the year that Notre Dame Bookstore Basketball was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest 5-on-5 tournament in the world.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
