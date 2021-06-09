Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Chicano culture homs! after several weeks working for amazing people and brands I deserved a good rest, just a couple of days to recharge the batteries and restart the mainframe. But there is no day off for me, not really, I'm always doing something, when I'm not working, I'm learning, when I'm not learning, I'm training... And so on. Now, what about this illo, well I'm making a new research about illustrations, in a spontaneous moment the question came to my mind, what if a Chicano guy plays tuba? and that's how everything started, the giant rose it the tuba, mixing astonishing concepts and having lots of fun thinking about the story behind this scene, what do you think? should I complete the gang-band? 🎶