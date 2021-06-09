Chicano culture homs! after several weeks working for amazing people and brands I deserved a good rest, just a couple of days to recharge the batteries and restart the mainframe. But there is no day off for me, not really, I'm always doing something, when I'm not working, I'm learning, when I'm not learning, I'm training... And so on. Now, what about this illo, well I'm making a new research about illustrations, in a spontaneous moment the question came to my mind, what if a Chicano guy plays tuba? and that's how everything started, the giant rose it the tuba, mixing astonishing concepts and having lots of fun thinking about the story behind this scene, what do you think? should I complete the gang-band? 🎶