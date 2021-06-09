🇷🇺 «Заявки» — новый сервис на портале One

Сервис помогает сотрудникам dentsu решать ежедневные офисные задачки быстро в формате системы тикетов и разгрузить менеджеров из хоз. отдела.

Здесь сотрудники могут самостоятельно:

— Заказать канцтовары на рабочее место используя виртуальную корзину и навигацию по каталогу схожую с интернет магазином

— Заказать трансфер с подачей машины в течение 30 минут

— Оформить пропуска для гостей

— Заказать курьерскую доставку и отправить документы по почте

— Обратиться в хозяйственный отдел CORE по бытовым вопросам

— Спланиовать внутреннее мероприятие и разослать приглашения участникам прямо из сервиса

В главном меню раздела «Заявки» сотрудники могут выбрать интересующий их тип заявки и посмотреть историю своих заявок. Плюс, любую заявку можно дублировать, что актуально для сотрудников, которые часто работают с однотипными заявками — это сильно экономит время на заполнение.

****

🇬🇧Applications on One portal

The service helps dentsu employees to take care of their everyday office tasks quickly and to take the load off from the office administrators by using the ticket system.

Here the employees can help themselves with:

— Ordering stationary right to their workspace by using the virtual shopping cart with the same interface as in the online store.

— Ordering transfer as quickly as 30 minutes in advance

— Issuing a pass for guests

— Ordering the courier or mailing of the documents

— Contacting the office administrators directly about technical enquiries

— Planing the office event and inviting the participants directly using this service

On the main page of the service employees can choose the needed service and browse through the history of all their applications. To avoid creating similar applications from scratch every time the service lets you duplicate from the existing applications in order to save time and eliminate mistakes. Which is usefull for the employess that use this service daily and for similar tasks.